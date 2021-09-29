CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fan Jam': Dallas Mavs to Hold Open Practice to See Luka Doncic & Company

By Lance Roberson
Mavs Media day, although not a fire-alarm of an event, did include a few eyebrow-raising statements. In light of the ripples caused by coach Jason Kidd's comments on Mavs Media day, juicy storylines marinate as Dallas heads into training camp.

And, capitalizing on the buzz of a news-filled day, Dallas will hold an open practice on Oct. 3.

Mavs fans will therefore have a chance to view the new head coach in a first-hand light. During the COVID era, such intimate NBA events seldom occur. But here, it seems, is owner Mark Cuban's organization doing its best to give back to the fans.

To us? As we approach the start of the 2021-22 season, any chance to witness Kidd coaching in a practice setting - not to mention, of course, watching Luka Doncic and company do their thing - seems like a no-brainer activity.

The Mavericks' official Twitter account announced the event without further details, aside from Chime as the official sponsor of the open practice.

Following a seven-game series loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas loaded up on 3-and-D players. Additionally, of course, Doncic, the first-team All-NBA star, signed a rookie extension supermax committing to the Mavericks long term.

During Media Day, Kidd set a tone, speaking highly of Doncic, while also mentioning how "young Picasso'' could improver. Meanwhile, last season, Kristaps Porzingis experienced complications in his role as the secondary option. The first-year Mavs head coach is saying Porzingis will start at the 4 and find more opportunities in the offense.

All of the storylines, as mentioned above, bubble until opening night. Dallasbasketball.com will be in in the gym for the open practice on Oct. 3 as more storylines brew.

