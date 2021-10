Another balanced attack led the Pirate volleyball team in a three-set sweep over Santa Monica College Friday at the Athletic Event Center 25-11, 25-17, 25-23. Averi Carter had eight kills on the night for VC (8-2) while Alexis Baloyo and Katey Mulville each hit seven winners. Darynne Bickers had six kills for Ventura, who is ranked No. 20 in the latest CCCWVCA state rankings. Nevada Knowles had 31 assists in the match while Amaris Garcia anchored the defense with 16 digs.

