SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you feel like you’ve been seeing more acorns than normal this year, you’re not alone!. You might be hearing more taps on your roof, or a few more crunches under your car than normal, and that’s because we are in the middle of what is called a “mast year” for oak trees. Like many trees and plants, oak trees have irregular cycles of boom and bust.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO