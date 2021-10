The head of a French delegation of senators on Thursday called Taiwan a "country" during a visit to Taipei, risking fury from China which has strongly protested against the trip. Alain Richard, a former defence minister, arrived on Wednesday for a five-day visit despite repeated warnings from the Chinese embassy in Paris. In a speech after he was conferred a top medal of honour by President Tsai Ing-wen, Richard said Taiwan's de facto embassy in Paris has been doing "a very good job in representing your country". France, like most countries, officially recognises China which claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO