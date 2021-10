Utah plays at USC on Saturday night, the Utes’ first game since the shooting death of cornerback Aaron Lowe; that came nine months after the accidental shooting death of Lowe’s best friend, running back Ty Jordan. To say the Utes have been reeling is an understatement. The three-plus hours on the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum grass may be a respite from the pain of losing two teammates in shocking, senseless ways. Lowe switched to the No. 22 jersey that Jordan wore last season, when he was Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. “You won’t see anyone wearing No. 22 in this program again, at least as long as I am the head coach,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said this week. That seems right.

UTAH STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO