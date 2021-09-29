CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Colorful Veggie Burgers

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActual Veggies makes vibrant vegetable burger patties using beans, vegetables and spices, and each of the burgers from the brand focuses on a different color. There are four burgers that can be purchased from the brand, including The Actual Black Burger, The Actual Purple Burger, The Actual Orange Burger and The Actual Green Burger. While the latter is made from a combination of kale, broccoli and spinach, the brand also works with ingredients like parsnips, peppers, carrot, sweet potato, beets and red onion.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Burger King Just Added a New Burger to Its $1 Menu

Who doesn’t love a value menu? It can be a great way to stretch your dollar at fast food joints and still walk away feeling satisfied. Just in case you were getting sick of the value menu at Burger King, the $1 Your Way menu is getting a bit of a refresh with the addition of the Rodeo Burger.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Unusual Ingredients Bobby Flay Always Adds To His Grilled Cheese

The September 13 episode of the "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay" podcast may be the best one yet, at least for sports fans and young adults. The father-daughter duo, who started their food podcast earlier this year, broke down everything there is to know about "pregaming." For those who aren't familiar with the term, pregaming is when you drink before going out to the bars, a football game, or another kind of social arrangement. Pregaming is a lot like tailgating except there's a lot less food, a lot more alcohol, and it's usually with a smaller group of people ahead of a larger event.
FOOD & DRINKS
Redbook

We Tried 7 Mac & Cheese Brands and the Winner Surprised Us

Whether it’s childhood nostalgia or an easy lunch option, a nice bowl of macaroni and cheese is an American staple. Brands have stepped up their game over the years sometimes offering unique flavors or oddly shaped noodles. But not all of these comfort dishes are made the same. What defines the best boxed macaroni and cheese? The texture needs to be creamy and every bite needs to be full of cheesy goodness. The size of the noodles can’t be too small, and new twists on the basic concept are always welcome. We taste-tested some of the most popular brands, and here's how it went...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veggie Burgers#Color#Food Drink#Veggies#The Actual Black Burger
tasteofhome.com

Chicken Stir-Fry with Noodles

1/2 head bok choy (about 1 pound) Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, trim and discard root end of bok choy. Cut stalks into 1-in. pieces. Coarsely chop leaves. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; stir-fry 5-7 minutes or until no...
RECIPES
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
KGUN 9

Cream Cheese Corn Casserole Is Rich, Creamy And Perfect For Fall

As brightly hued leaves tumble from the trees and temperatures slowly ease downward, we start to yearn for homey, warm dishes that nourish us — body and soul. From stews to casseroles, the dinner table is one of the first places we start to see (and celebrate) the shift toward autumn.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KGUN 9

This Coca Cola Chocolate Cake Might Become Your New Go-To Dessert

Coca-Cola can be a refreshing drink to enjoy on a hot day or with your favorite fast food meal (and yes, McDonald’s Coke does have some sort of magical quality). However, did you know that many bakers use Coca-Cola as a secret ingredient to making a moist, delicious chocolate cake? It might sound a little odd to add soda to a dessert, but it’s not as unusual as you might think. In the past, we’ve featured delectable creations like Dr. Pepper Chocolate Brownies and even a Lemony 7Up Cake.
RECIPES
tulsapeople.com

A tour of Burger Town

From classics to gourmet to outside the box, these are the burgers to enjoy across Tulsa. The combination of meat, cheese, bun and veggies is something all these places do well, but it’s the twists, takes and toppings that make these burgers stand out.
TULSA, OK
TrendHunter.com

Rice-Style Veggie Side Dishes

The Del Monte Veggieful Riced Veggies are a new offering from the brand focused on helping consumers incorporate more veggies into their diet in a simple, delicious way. The products come in the form of the Riced Cauliflower and Broccoli Garlic and Herb, Riced Cauliflower Parmesan Herb, Riced Cauliflower Southwest, Riced Cauliflower Teriyaki and Riced Broccoli Unseasoned. Each of the products are perfect as a side dish with your choice of lunch or dinner and can be easily heated up in the microwave or on the stovetop.
FOOD & DRINKS
Orlando Sentinel

Impossible is easy: 5 places for a housemade veggie burger in Orlando

“Everyone loves burgers,” says Kelly Shockley, owner of Ethos Vegan Kitchen, an O.G. of what was, in 2007, Orlando’s burgeoning vegan-restaurant landscape. “People want to get hung up on why vegans or vegetarians want meat analogs but it’s pretty simple,” he says. Nostalgia. “This is what we grew up eating,” he says. “Most people don’t veer too far from our eating habits from when we were ...
ORLANDO, FL
TrendHunter.com

Shrimp Rice Burgers

McDonald's Japan only just added rice burgers to its menu late last year and now the company is introducing its first shrimp rice burgers. These new creations for foodies include the Garlic and Black Pepper Chicken Rice Burger with a breaded chicken breast patty sandwiched inside rice, which is paired with burger staples like cheddar cheese and special garlic and black pepper sauce.
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

The Best Sushi Knives For Making Restaurant-Quality Rolls at Home

The right tools can help any chef, whether they’re a seasoned professional or a casual beginner, up their game. This is especially true when preparing something like sushi, where presentation is just as important as taste. That’s why you’re going to want a proper sushi knife. Of course, sushi isn’t cooked, so the ingredients you use and the way they’re prepared and presented is of the utmost importance. Among seasoned vets, the knife of choice for slicing raw fish is the yanagi. Long and thin like the willow branch it’s named for, the traditional knife features a non-stick blade with a...
FOOD & DRINKS
preventionrd.com

Sheet Pan Buffalo Shrimp and Veggies + Weekly Menu

My kids are getting more challenging to feed by the day. Kid #1 chooses which meal she will have milk with (at home it’s breakfast OR dinner on weekdays because she gets milk with lunch at school) based on what we’re having for dinner that evening. She will forego milk at breakfast if she decides dinner doesn’t sound so hot, basically. Shocker, that’s most days.
RECIPES
929nin.com

Homemade Vegan Lentil Burger

Lentils may just be the healthiest veggie burger base, and they do a great job mimicking the texture of meat when formed into a patty. Just one cup of lentils contains 18 grams of plant-based protein, and this recipe calls for three cups. There are also 16 grams of fiber per cup of lentils and they're a good source of B vitamins, iron, magnesium, potassium, and zinc, which all help to boost immunity and energy.
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Autumn Veggie Dish

3 cups fresh Brussels sprouts trimmed and halved or quartered. 3 cups fresh butternut squash peeled, seeded and cut into 1" chunks. 4 cups baby portobello mushrooms cleaned, halved or quartered. 2 cloves garlic minced. 1 1/2 teaspoon salt. 3/4 teaspoon black pepper. 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg grated or ground. This...
RECIPES
foodmatters.com

Simple Ways to Eat More Veggies

Even as grown-ups, sometimes it can be a struggle to get in enough veggies. Whether it’s finding new ways to make them taste good or hiding their flavor altogether, there’s something to be said for a diet that’s rich in health-promoting veggies. I love to include them wherever I can, but I’ve always been a little bit like that. I’m almost looking for ways I can get more veggies on my plate!
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy