Colorful Veggie Burgers
Actual Veggies makes vibrant vegetable burger patties using beans, vegetables and spices, and each of the burgers from the brand focuses on a different color. There are four burgers that can be purchased from the brand, including The Actual Black Burger, The Actual Purple Burger, The Actual Orange Burger and The Actual Green Burger. While the latter is made from a combination of kale, broccoli and spinach, the brand also works with ingredients like parsnips, peppers, carrot, sweet potato, beets and red onion.www.trendhunter.com
