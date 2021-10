The team of Brody King and Malakai Black are the new PWG World Tag Team Champions. The title win took place after King and Black defeated Black Taurus and Demonic Flamita at tonight’s Threemendous VI event at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. It was announced prior to the start of the match that the winners would become the new champions. This marks the first time either Black or King have held the titles.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO