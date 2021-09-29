Tori Amos releases “Speaking With Trees,” the first single off new LP ‘Ocean to Ocean’

Singer/songwriter Kristine Leschper led Mothers for eight years (their most recent LP was 2018's Render Another Ugly Method), but she's now retired the moniker and shared her first single under her own name, "Figure And I," via ANTI-. "For the first time, I used my hands to clap out a rhythm that spoke to me," she says. "I don’t have much experience with percussion, so I was thrilled by the ease and accessibility of using hands as an instrument. It’s such a long-standing and fundamental way of making sound in folk traditions around the world, and to use it makes me feel rooted in a deeper sense of time. As a poet, too, I hold an enthusiasm for the symbolism of hands, as a symbol of work, of community or offering, or holding and being held."

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO