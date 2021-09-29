CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tori Amos releases “Speaking With Trees,” the first single off new LP ‘Ocean to Ocean’

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTori Amos has shared the first single off her upcoming 16th studio album, Ocean to Ocean. It's called "Speaking With Trees," and it's a piano pop song with an underlying sense of melancholy, fueled by Tori's kinetic keys and her unmistakably soaring voice. Tori wrote this album while in COVID lockdown, and according to a press release, this song is about "the pain felt by artists in a period in which there was no hope in sight for live music." Listen below.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Tori Amos
