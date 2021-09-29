CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Northbound lower deck of I-35 reopens Wednesday morning after pedestrian hit and killed

KVUE
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — The northbound lower deck of Interstate 35 has reopened Wednesday morning after a deadly crash, Austin police said. At around 5:30 a.m., the Austin Police Department said it closed the northbound entrance to the lower deck due to the crash. Austin police confirmed to KVUE that a pedestrian was trying to cross the I-35 lanes along the lower deck when they were hit by a pick-up at around 5:07 a.m.

www.kvue.com

