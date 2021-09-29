Sprinkle these WiFi extenders throughout your home for $20 each

Chris Kays is available to answer your questions regarding managed IT services. Your smart home may be smart, but not smart enough to secure itself against hackers. According to Rambus, a silicon intellectual property and chip provider, an estimated 80% of the smart devices connected to the internet in your house are vulnerable to cyberattack. These devices, including lights, appliances, cameras, microphones and entry locks, present little security risk when not connected to the internet. However, once connected, these stand-alone devices introduce numerous cybersecurity risks. Other types of devices can range from automatic pet feeders to garage door openers. All these smart devices add to the potential danger of smart home technologies. Precautions that can help safeguard your devices: 1. Always purchase devices from a reputable dealer. 2. Weigh the vulnerabilities vs. the benefits. 3. Plan for a secure Wi-Fi network. 4. Create segregated networks. 5. Put an emphasis on strong password policies. 6. Register all devices with the manufacturer and keep the firmware up to date. 7. Deactivate or unplug devices that are not in use. 8. Reset device to factory defaults before disposing of or giving it away. 9. When in doubt about any of the items please consult a reputable, professional IT company. It’s better to spend a little extra money to have your smart home setup correctly, than set it up yourself and get your entire identity stolen or worse.

