Sprinkle these WiFi extenders throughout your home for $20 each

By KnowTechie Deals
knowtechie.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s face it, every home or apartment has that one area where WiFi simply doesn’t work, and when it does, it’s slow as molasses. Well, change all of that with this WiFi range extender from TP-Link. It’s yours for just $20. They normally sell for $35 each. This Wifi range...

knowtechie.com

Comments / 0

