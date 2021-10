Ranking my favorite Google Nexus/Pixel devices I've owned.. Was going to get a panda Pixel 2 XL but decided not to because it's hard to go back to a slab after using a foldable flip phone after 3 to 5 weeks. Trust me on this, it might be annoying early on flipping it open all the time. But after awhile, you get used to it like it's 2004 again. You want to close the phone. The closing part is addicting and a peace of mind that your display won't be exposed to any drops.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO