Your Ecommerce Empire Starts Here

Lauren Simmons is in the business of shattering glass ceilings and helping companies raise capital in untraditional ways. At just 27 years old, she’s already made waves as the youngest and only female full-time trader on Wall Street and only the second black woman to ever trade on the bustling equity trading floor. She’s now the host of Going Public, a new interactive docuseries that lets viewers click to invest in featured companies while they watch in real time. This first-of-its-kind show features companies who, through the use of Regulation A, allow everyday investors to get in on the ground floor of investing in growth-stage companies, in an approachable way typically reserved for institutional investors and venture capitalists. The show will premiere on Entrepreneur.com on October 19th.

