NFL

Myles Garrett named AFC Defensive Player of Week; Browns teammate calls him Hall of Famer

Daily Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA — Set the franchise record for sacks in a single game — check. Inspire fans at FirstEnergy Stadium to chant your name — check. Pay tribute to your grandmother with a mural in downtown Cleveland — check. Win the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award — check. Myles...

www.the-daily-record.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
Person
Lebron James
Person
Malik Mcdowell
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
Yardbarker

Joey Bosa Harshly Criticizes Officiating Ahead of Game Against Browns

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa took aim at the officiating in his post game press conference after their 28-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Bosa was irate after he believes he was held on a play that might have led to a game-winning sack and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the process.
NFL
#Browns#American Football#Afc Defensive Player
NBC Sports

Myles Garrett challenges Browns’ pass rushers to step up

Myles Garrett has one sack this season. Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley have none. The Browns have only three sacks as a team, with Joe Jackson and Grant Delpit getting the other two. Garrett, who draws the attention of offensive coordinators, publicly is challenging his teammates to get to the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Browns' Myles Garrett Says Teammates Have to Step Up When He's Double-Teamed

The Cleveland Browns are off to a 1-1 start and look the part of playoff contenders, but they have struggled to get to the quarterback in the early going this season. That is something of a surprise since Myles Garrett is one of the best pass-rushers in the league, but the Kansas City Chiefs and especially the Houston Texans sent double teams and chipping tight ends his way to slow him down.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett ruining Justin Fields debut

Justin Fields is making his debut as a starting quarterback against the Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett and his teammates are ruining the day. After starring for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Justin Fields finds himself making his first career start in the same state as he and the Chicago Bears are facing the Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium.
NFL
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL
NFL
Football
Football
Sports
Sports
dallassun.com

Myles Garrett, Browns spoil Bears QB Justin Fields' first start

Kareem Hunt had 155 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown, Myles Garrett recorded 4 1/2 sacks and the Cleveland Browns pulled away for a 26-6 win over the visiting Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Baker Mayfield completed 19 of 31 passes for 246 yards for Cleveland (2-1), which won...
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Myles Garrett leads dominant Browns defense to win over Bears

In his final press conference of the week, Kevin Stefanski implored fans to help make life difficult for Bears QB Justin Fields. On Sunday, Myles Garrett and the Browns defense gave them plenty of reasons to make it deafeningly loud at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns allowed a franchise-best 47 yards,...
NFL
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Myles of praise for Browns defense

Sometimes, you just have to take your eyes off the ball. The first two weeks of this season, the Browns defense has been frustrating to watch. The blitz wasn't getting to quarterbacks. Opposing receivers were running free in the secondary. Fifty-four points allowed over the first two games. In an...
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Myles Garrett breaks Browns’ franchise record with 4.5 sacks

It’s fitting that on the day the Cleveland Browns were celebrating their 75th anniversary, DE Myles Garrett would shatter a franchise record: he registered 4.5 sacks on rookie Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The Browns had 9 sacks in total on the day on their way to a 26-6 victory. Per...
NFL
cleveland19.com

Myles Garrett has stunning performance as Browns triumph over Bears

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns improved to 2-1 overall with a win over the Chicago Bears Sunday. The final score was 26-6. Myles Garrett has set a Browns’ record with 4.5 sacks in a game. Kareem Hunt scored to put the Browns up 20-6 in the 4th quarter.
NFL

