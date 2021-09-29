Olympic skiers live life on the edge. Alice Merryweather knows how deeply it can cut.

The ice hockey rivalry between Canada and the USSR, one of the biggest sporting rivalries in the world, is to be the subject of a limited documentary series. “72” (working title), will focus on The Summit Series, a pivotal set of eight games played between the two nations in 1972 in Canada and Russia where political rivalry equalled the on-field competition. The tournament was rife with allegations of dirty play and disputes over officiating. In Canada, the games were set against a backdrop of a home-grown terrorist movement that had turned violent, while KGB agents and Soviet soldiers sat in the stands for the games in Moscow.

