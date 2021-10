You may have heard a thing or two about a “chip shortage.” No, not the barbecue kind. We’re talking a lack of chips that’s roasting certain businesses like the auto industry. CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside the local impact of a global problem. Drive by Hennessy’s River View Ford in Oswego and you might just do a double take. Customer Tim Peterson did. “When you look at the lot, it’s kind of surprising and shocking,” said Peterson. The dealership’s inventory is zapped. Cars and trucks are strategically placed to make the lot look less empty, owner John Hennessey tells us. But...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO