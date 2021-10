Green smoke mixed with the Tuesday morning fog at Whitewater Mills (Seimer Milling) in West Harrison. The fog was real, but the smoke was a simulation. According to the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency over 70 firefighters and 11 organizations were expected to participate in the exercise. Mill workers and firefighters were practicing response skills during a worst-case scenario. Firefighters from the city of Harrison worked with other area fire departments to practice saving victims from a HAZMAT situation. One “victim” who worked at the mill, was pulled from under a trailer and carried to safety.

