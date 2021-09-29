Get in the Game

The theme of this issue is a hot button for me. I love the heart Columbia has for the people of our community. If you don’t think this is true, then you aren’t putting any skin in the game. If a person gets involved by donating their time, talent, and treasure to the social issues of our community, then you can’t help but notice the thousands of people tirelessly giving of themselves in all ways. Nothing proves this more than the way we rallied together to pull our non-profits through the horrible last 18 months of the pandemic. Non-profit organizations that rely heavily on the generosity of our community for operating funds went into the pandemic with heightened requests for services and a fear that funds would be diminishing. The executive directors that I’ve talked to all have confirmed that their needs were amply met.