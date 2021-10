After a dramatic summer of disagreements from the Buffalo Sabres, Jack Eichel has been stripped of his captaincy of the team. At the beginning of the offseason, it seemed certain that Jack Eichel would be leaving the Buffalo Sabres and starting on a new team by the beginning of the 2021-22 season. However, with drama unfolding between the team and the player, it turns out that Eichel would end up staying on the Sabres, even after news surfaced that the team wouldn’t let him get a procedure on his neck. Today, it was announced that after failing his physical, the Sabres stripped him of his “C”. It’s now a waiting game to see what happens next.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO