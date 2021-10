PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As more employers require COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of employment, some employees have tried to claim a religious objection to the vaccine. As KDKA money editor Jon Delano, who is also an attorney, explains, that’s not as easy as it might seem. There is no state law to keep employers from requiring vaccinations. If a medical doctor certifies a vaccine would compromise your health, under most circumstances that’s enough for your boss. But a religious objection is much harder to make. “People have heard that religion may be a way of getting out of getting a vaccine,” said Christine...

