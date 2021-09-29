Wednesday, Sept. 29: Follow AEW’s Cody and Brandi Rhodes in ‘Rhodes to the Top’
All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Cameras go inside the lives of Cody and Brandi Rhodes as they navigate their growing family while building AEW’s global wrestling empire. Each 30-minute episode takes viewers behind the scenes as the powerhouse couple manage their ever-busier lives inside and outside the ring, all the while surrounded by a colorful and often hilarious motley crew of wrestlers, family and friends who both support and test them at every turn. Two back-to-back episodes air tonight.www.channelguidemag.com
Comments / 0