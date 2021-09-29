CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

6 arrested at Greek school protest backed by far-right group

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37goD0_0cBb3ZQE00
Greece School Clashes Riot police guard outside a vocational high school after clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Police in the second largest city of the country have arrested five people and detained at least 20 others following clashes involving youths backed by an extreme right-wing political group. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) (Giannis Papanikos)

THESSALONIKI, Greece — (AP) — Police in northern Greece have arrested six people and detained at least 40 others following clashes involving youths backed by an extreme right-wing political group.

The youths entered a vocational high school and hurled gasoline bombs, flares and rocks at a rival gathering organized by left-wing university student groups against government education reforms.

The clashes occurred Wednesday in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, where police used tear gas to break up the violent demonstration as classes at the school were ongoing.

A youth wing of the extreme right group Golden Dawn had earlier expressed support for the counter-demonstration.

A Greek court ruled last year that the far-right party was operating as a criminal organization, and sentenced members of its leadership including former lawmakers to up to 13 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Dutch youths parade through village dressed as Nazis in protest at Covid rules

Ten people dressed as Nazis staged a mock execution of a Jewish prisoner on the streets of a Dutch village in a reported protest against coronavirus restrictions. Images on social media of the young people giving Nazi salutes and appearing to carry weapons caused outrage in Urk, which has the lowest vaccination rate in the Netherlands.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Clashes as Chile police evict migrant squatters

Chilean police clashed with undocumented migrants in the Pacific port city of Iquique Friday as authorities evicted hundreds who have been squatting in a public square for months. The evacuation took place on the eve of a march planned in the city against undocumented migrants.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Prison riot reveals 'systemic' abuse in Russian jails

As the flames were dying down in the wake of a deadly riot at a high-security penal colony in Siberia in April 2020, a more brutal wave of violence was brewing. And late last month, the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said it was investigating "systemic torture" between April and December 2020 at Penal Colony No. 15, Detention Centre No. 1 and another facility in the Irkutsk region.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Reforms#Northern Greece#High School#Protest Riot#Greek#Thessaloniki#Ap#The Associated Press
NPR

After Arrests And Setbacks, Far-Right Proud Boys Press New Ambitions

Exactly one year ago today, many Americans first heard of the far-right group called the Proud Boys. The moment came during the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The group has adapted since then to spread its extremist brand of politics. NPR's Odette Yousef takes a look at the group's rise.
U.S. POLITICS
KSAT 12

Far-right protesters in Romania reject virus restrictions

BUCHAREST – More than 5,000 far-right protesters marched Saturday in Romania’s capital of Bucharest to reject upcoming new restrictions that authorities hope will combat an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections. Daily COVID-19 infections in the European Union nation of 19 million have skyrocketed from around 1,000 daily cases a month...
PROTESTS
Wicked Local

Indivisible Acton and Sudbury Protest Group to host peaceful reproductive rights march

Indivisible Acton and Sudbury Protest Group invite residents to join a peaceful march and demonstration to defend reproductive rights from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 2. This “Mobilize and Defend” demonstration is part of the national call to action by Women’s March, a national organization calling on communities all over the country to defend reproductive rights. For more information on Women’s March, visit https://womensmarch.com.
SUDBURY, MA
nny360.com

North country groups rally for reproductive rights, protest Texas abortion ban

CANTON — On Saturday, demonstrations took place across the nation to protest Texas’ recent abortion ban and defend reproductive rights. Planned Parenthood of the North Country sponsored similar protests in Canton, Watertown and Plattsburgh. Dozens of people showed up for the Canton rally, which started at the Planned Parenthood building,...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Antisemitic graffiti denying Holocaust found at Auschwitz

Antisemitic graffiti and slogans denying the Holocaust have been found at Auschwitz.Signs of vandalism were discovered in nine barracks at the former Nazi death camp on Tuesday, the organisation which runs the site said.The graffiti was found at the Auschwitz II-Birkenau site, which is the largest of the 40 camps that made up the complex and was where some 90 per cent of the victims of the Second World War concentration camp died – numbering approximately a million people, most of them Jews.Staff at the memorial and museum said in a statement that the offence “is above all, an outrageous...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Slovenia denies excessive police force against protesters

Slovenia’s interior minister on Friday rejected accusations that police used excessive force to curb anti-government protests with water cannons and tear gas on the eve of a major European Union summit in the country earlier this week. The demonstrations were the third in a month, organized against virus measures and the use of COVID-19 passes, including for going to work in all state-run firms. People must show that they are either fully vaccinated or that they have taken an expensive PCR test Interior Minister Ales Hojs said in Brussels that “police did their job very well during Tuesday's...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Croatia probes reports of police violence against migrants

SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — Croatia launched an investigation Thursday into new allegations that members of its police carry out systematic violent pushbacks of migrants and asylum-seekers attempting to illegally enter the country from neighboring Bosnia. The announcement came a day after video footage was published of uniformed men in balaclavas...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Far-right group Britain First registers as a political party

The far-right group Britain First has registered as a political party after its application was approved by the Electoral Commission. Party leader Paul Golding said he was "ecstatic" and would start "building the electoral arm of our party". The party was deregistered in 2017 after it failed to renew its...
WORLD
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Germany: Jewish group condemns singer's treatment at hotel

A leading Jewish group in Germany said Tuesday it was shocked by a German-Israeli singer's report of being turned away from a hotel in the eastern German city of Leipzig because he was wearing a Star of David pendant.Singer Gil Ofarim, who lives in Germany, shared a video on Instagram Tuesday showing him in front of the Westin hotel in Leipzig and saying a hotel employee asked him to put away his necklace in order to check into the hotel.The head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, responded on Twitter, saying “the antisemitic hostility against...
EUROPE
Cleveland Jewish News

'There is a Jew hiding behind me – come and kill him'

When the former Trump administration announced that it was moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in December 2017, the reaction in the Muslim world and among Muslim communities in the West was predictably furious. In the Friday sermons that followed that announcement, several imams around the world denounced Israel in uncomplicatedly antisemitic terms, many of them quoting the same hadith – a saying attributed to the prophet Muhammed – that speaks of a mass slaughter of Jews by the Muslim faithful.
U.S. POLITICS
stljewishlight.org

Hundreds protest antisemitism after German hotel staff accused of refusing to serve man wearing Star of David pendant

(JTA) — Several hundred people protested in front of a hotel in Germany after a Jewish musician said he had been refused service for wearing a Star of David pendant. Gil Ofarim, a 39-year-old singer and dual citizen of Israel and Germany, posted a video to Facebook Tuesday night in which he accused the Westin Leipzig hotel of denying him service because he was wearing a Star of David necklace, DW reported.
PROTESTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
52K+
Followers
67K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy