Aforkosh (Alan Forkosh) September 27, 2021, 9:37pm #1. I used the ‘Quick Start’ method of migrating my iPhone 12 Pro to an iPhone 13 Pro. It took about 90 minutes and moved almost every setting and login appropriately. It even paired my Apple Watch to the new phone so that I didn’t need to go through the awkward Unpair->Migrate from old iPhone to new iPhone->Pair watch to new iPhone procedure. I also moved all wallet items to the new phone. However, there were a few rough spots and at least one change I’d like Apple to make:

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO