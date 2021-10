Samsung used to adamantly do things its own way to clearly separate itself from the rest of the Android world. Lately, however, it has adopted a more collaborative approach that has resulted in a back and forth between its custom experiences and Google’s preferred flavor. Some have even compared the new aesthetic of Android 12 to Samsung’s One UI, and it seems that there is some basis to that observation as One UI 4.0 embraces Material You, at least in concept, along with a feature that Android itself should really adopt for everyone.

