CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Why Exercise Is More Important Than Weight Loss for a Longer Life

By Mickey Miller
srdtf.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn other studies from Dr. Gaesser’s lab, though, overweight and obese people with significant health problems, including high blood pressure, poor cholesterol profiles or insulin resistance, a marker for Type 2 diabetes, showed considerable improvements in those conditions after they started exercising, whether they dropped any weight or not. Seeing these results, Dr. Gaesser began to wonder if fitness might enable overweight people to enjoy sound metabolic health, whatever their body mass numbers, and potentially live just as long as thinner people — or even longer, if the slender people happened to be out of shape.

srdtf.org

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

The Calorie Fallacy: Why Counting Calories Isn’t an Effective Weight-Loss Strategy

You can say one thing for Professor Mark Haub: He knows how to make a lesson stick. Haub, who teaches nutrition at Kansas State University, wanted to prove to his students that weight loss is simply about calories. So, for 10 weeks, the professor proceeded to eat an 1,800-calorie diet consisting of a Twinkie every three hours. He also dined on Doritos, Little Debbies, sugary cereal and other junk food.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Cholesterol
Inverse

Best stretching exercises: Why lifting is about more than strength

One familiar archetype in lifting is the very strong person who can’t bend down and tie their shoes. We see it in plenty of gym locker rooms, and that ugly truth — strength getting in the way of actual movement — can dissuade people from working out seriously. Why get strong if you literally can’t move?
WORKOUTS
The Daily Sentinel

Meigs Health Matters… The importance of exercise

What if I told you that I had a pill that you could take, and the benefits to taking this pill include: weight loss, happiness, energy, lowers your risk of chronic illness, gives you healthier skin, contributes to better sleep, improves your brain function, lowers your risk for cancer and heart disease, and ultimately will allow you to live longer. This pill I am offering you also has no side effects; would you take it? Without question you and every other person would gladly take this miracle drug.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
healththoroughfare.com

Diet Quality More Important Than Calorie Intake: The Carbohydrate-insulin Model

Weight loss and dieting have been important parts of our lifestyles as humans tend to do less physical activity during the day and to eat more processed food than ever before. The most typical advice we can get from health providers and fitness trainers is to limit our calorie intake and this way we will lose weight. However, a new carbohydrate-insulin model could change the way we eat.
DIETS
ksl.com

3 new studies show weight loss isn't all about diet and exercise

This story is sponsored by Health Utah. "All you have to do is eat less and move more." Not only is this categorically wrong but it is extremely frustrating to hear—especially from your doctor. Unfortunately, your doctor is sharing very old concepts with you. It takes an estimated 17 years for discoveries from scientific research to reach your doctor and shift his or her medical advice. The talk show hosts and internet searches are also often teaching incorrect or outdated information.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Longevity
neworleanssun.com

Keto Advanced 1500 Reviews, WEIGHT LOSS Fat Burner Without Exercise Keto Advanced 1500

Keto Advanced 1500 Reviews, Obesity gives you a tired and old-looking look. Aside from that, obesity is a major cause of a variety of ailments. Chemical asymmetry, consumption of less healthy food, and significantly less work, etc. are the primary causes of excessive weight gain. Also, the consumption of alcoholic beverages and other carbonated beverages contributes to the accumulation of body fat.
WEIGHT LOSS
Inverse

Why this one type of exercise is three times better than walking

That might not be surprising, since there’s already a lot of research that suggests regular exercise is good for your body for a whole host of reasons. When sedentary individuals increased their amount of moderate to vigorous exercise by just 17 minutes per day, the researchers saw their peak oxygen uptake (VO2) levels increase by 5 percent.
WORKOUTS
UPI News

Weight loss surgery more dangerous for men than women, study says

Weight loss surgery is riskier for men than women, with males five times more likely to die within 30 days of the procedure, a new study finds. Moreover, men's odds of dying over the long run are almost three times higher, said researchers who looked at thousands of weight loss, or bariatric, procedures in obese patients in Austria.
WEIGHT LOSS
wvtf.org

UVA Scientists Say Exercise Is Better Than Weight Loss to Prevent Diseases and Death

Siddhartha Angadi is a Professor in the Department of Kinesiology at UVA – a man devoted to understanding the relationship between weight, exercise and health. “I’m a cardiovascular exercise physiologist," he explains. "I look at the effects and interactions of everything from exercise to diet and drugs, health and disease – primarily looking at cardiovascular conditions where obesity is a risk factor.”
WEIGHT LOSS
Healthline

Moderate-Vigorous Exercise Boosts Fitness 3 Times More Than Walking

A new study finds that “moderate-vigorous” exercise can improve your fitness three times as much as walking. Moderate-vigorous exercise is activity that leaves you able to hold a conversation but sometimes having to catch your breath. It is recommended that you aim for 150-300 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity...
WORKOUTS
barbend.com

Best Protein Powders for Weight Loss, Muscle Gain, and More

We receive free products to review and may receive commissions on purchases made through our links. See our disclosure page for details. Whether your goal is to gain muscle, get ridiculously strong, or just to lose a few pounds, consuming enough protein is a must in order to be successful. Protein powders provide an easy and effective way to boost your daily intake to keep you on track. With so many options out there, it can be difficult to know which shakes are worth picking up and which ones aren’t worth shaking a stick at (see what we did there?).
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

Reversing diabetes: Visceral fat more important than overall weight

Researchers have shown that for people with overweight or obesity, losing weight can reverse type 2 diabetes. In a small study, the team found that weight loss reversed type 2 diabetes in participants, even though their body mass index (BMI) was in a moderate range. The study authors believe that...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy