Charlotte, NC

Chicago firm buys South End property for $9.6M in off-market deal

By Liz O'Connell
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 9 days ago
Centrum Realty & Development picks up a South End property for $9.6 million in an off-market transaction. Join the Charlotte Business Journal and Bank OZK for the 8th annual Heavy Hitters Commercial Real Estate Awards recognizing the best developments in commercial real estate from 2020-2021 in the Greater Charlotte region.

Real Estate
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte's largest community banks

This is a list of the Charlotte-area's largest community banks, ranked by local deposits in June 2021. Only banks based in the Carolinas with $10 billion or less in total assets and a presence in the Charlotte area were considered for The List. Information was gathered from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Charlotte Business Journal

Real estate Leads - October 1, 2021

Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value and parties involved. Commercial (58) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Building Permits - Multi-Family (49) ContractorUse typeSite stateProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Residential (491) ContractorUse...
Charlotte Business Journal

Building a new giant

Truist's Daryl Bible headlines the 2021 class of CFOs who led their companies through challenges and triumphs to set the stage for future growth. He talked with CBJ about his career in banking, leading through one of the industry's biggest mergers and more.
Charlotte Business Journal

Collett Industrial breaks ground on first industrial project in Charlotte market

Construction has begun on an industrial project near Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Collett Industrial, a subsidiary of Charlotte-based Collett, said yesterday it has broken ground on Airport 85 Business Center. The project includes a 154,920-square-foot building at 4250 Business Center Drive, which is just off Exit 32 from Interstate 85. The building is expected to deliver in the third quarter of 2022.
Charlotte Business Journal

Small plant acquisition to help Nucor expand in automotive market

Nucor Corp. has announced a small, bolt-on acquisition to expand its production of bolts, among other things. Nucor Fastener — which makes cap screws, hex bolts, nuts and bolt assemblies — says it has purchased a state-of-the-art coil steel processing facility in Shelbyville, Indiana. The plant has clean coating, short-cycle furnace and wire drawing capabilities to make materials for fastener manufacturing. Nucor (NYSE: NUE) will install bolt-making equipment to further expand the facility.
Charlotte Business Journal

Syntelli Solutions Inc. Appoints Shikha Kashyap Bhatnagar As New CEO

Syntelli Solutions Inc. Appoints Shikha Kashyap Bhatnagar As New CEO Deep technology leadership for a deep data company October 7, 2021 Syntelli Solutions, Inc. announced today that Shikha Kashyap Bhatnagar has been appointed the new CEO of the company. An experienced business leader, Shikha will succeed Rishi Bhatnagar and assume responsibilities with immediate effect. Rishi Bhatnagar has decided to focus his energies and time on Quaeris, Inc. a Startup focused on natural language-driven Augmented BI solution. Shikha co-founded and is the CTO of Syntelli Solutions Inc. and has been responsible for clients' enterprise architecture decisions, technology trends, as well as built out an amazing technology delivery team. Shikha, also the founder and CEO of Health Insights, a health analytics company that was launched in January 2021. As a leading provider of data and analytical solutions, Syntelli and Shikha continue to bring suited partnerships to the table that is vital for our clients’ success. Shikha has always been passionate about supporting and offering best-in-class solutions. “Syntelli Solutions today is more than just data”, said Rishi, “it is a deep technology provider with services spanning from data to digital, and Shikha with her unique background is the ideal leader.” "I am excited to lead a company as strong as Syntelli Solutions is”, said, Shikha Kashyap Bhatnagar “Syntelli has one of the strongest teams of talented data people. Syntelli now has the unique opportunity to not only be a ‘woman-owned' but also, women lead company’ – and I am planning to bring out my passion around women lead businesses in full effect with Syntelli. I see us growing dramatically in coming quarters and years, and I look forward to making an even stronger impact with our clients and in our community.” Shikha Bhatnagar received a Bachelor of Engineering from Delhi Institute of Technology in 1992. She is a founding member of “Analytics & Big Data Society”, a non-profit organization focused on using data for social good, and mission to establish Charlotte as national analytics and big data hub. Shikha has helped many hackathons in bringing data to stop human trafficking and help economic mobility use cases. Shikha is a founding member of School of Data Science, one of the prestigious schools in UNC, Charlotte, and is also on the board of College of Computing. She is a big supporter of Women in STEM and co-chaired SIM-Women Charlotte chapter for 3 years. In her free time, Shikha likes outdoor activities like hiking, and she did Mt. Everest Base camp with her son in 2019. Shikha also has a green thumb and loves to grow herbs and indoor plants. About Syntelli Solutions Inc. Syntelli Solutions Inc., is a specialized Data, Digital and Analytics consulting company enabling our customers via Business Advisory, Data Solutions like data management, data governance, data analytics and Digital Solutions like new-age application development, IoT platforms, Cloud platform build and migration. ​Founded in 2005, Syntelli is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and has offices in Birmingham, AL and Jacksonville, FL.​ Syntelli Solutions is a Microsoft Gold Partner, TIBCO, Profisee and Quaeris. ​
Charlotte Business Journal

CBJ Morning Buzz: Local eatery launches online ordering, new menu items; City to require Covid vaccines for new hires

The chef duo behind a popular eatery in Charlotte continues to extend its reach with the launch of online ordering and new menu items as well as longer hours. Fans of What The Fries, which opened a bricks-and-mortar restaurant after building a following as a food truck, can now place orders at www.whatthefriesclt.com.
Charlotte Business Journal

Real estate roundup: A look at the Charlotte area's newest residential projects

A plethora of apartment projects are on the way in several communities surrounding Charlotte. In Cornelius alone, three mixed-use developments — each with a multifamily component — received the green light from town leaders last month. That includes Sefton Park, which, among other uses, calls for 344 multifamily units between Sefton Park Road and West Catawba Avenue. That's in addition to Greenway Gartens and Caroline, which are expected to bring a combined 650 residential units — nearly all apartments — to more than 40 acres at South Street and Zion Avenue.
Charlotte Business Journal

Sonic Automotive adds top executives to EchoPark

Sonic Automotive Inc. has announced the hiring of two heavy hitters as executives for its EchoPark Automotive subsidiary as the Sonic board considers Echopark’s possible spinoff as an independent public company. The new executive firepower could be justified by the rapid growth at the eight-year-old used-car franchise. It is opening...
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

