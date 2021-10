Energy prices were once again at the center of attention yesterday. Natural gas futures at some point surged 40% in a matter of hours but eased afterwards as Russian president Putin offered to help with the energy crunch. He said gas flows to Europe could reach new records. Gas prices eventually dipped below Tuesday’s closing levels though remain at historically high levels. Brent oil retreated in lockstep to $81.08/b. Stocks in Europe cut their losses in half (EuroStoxx down 1.3%). Wall Street even managed to eke out gains (0.3-0.5%) after Senate Republican leader McConnell offered to raise the US debt ceiling into December, alleviating concerns for a near-term US default (cf. infra). Core bond yields retreated from their early gas-driven boost. The US yield curve flattened with yields up 0.9-1.6 bps at the short end and -0.6-1.7bps lower at the long end of the curve. The US 10y (1.52% at the close) yield briefly touched the highest level since mid-June. German yields were near-flat across the curve. The Japanese yen, Swiss franc and US dollar outperformed on FX markets. EUR/CHF neared the 1.07 barrier. EUR/USD slipped to support at the lower bound of the downward sloping trend channel around 1.153 to eventually close at 1.155 (down from 1.1598). A surprisingly resilient sterling held steady just north of the EUR/GBP 0.85 big figure.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO