Paso Robles, CA

Hambly Homes rebrands to Catch Architecture

By News Staff
 9 days ago
Cal Poly Alumna Nina Nazarov Hambly and her dog.

Paso Robles architecture firm sees growth in custom residential homes, moves to the next level with a new name

–Hambly Homes announced this week it has a new name, Catch Architecture. Cal Poly Alumna Nina Nazarov Hambly established Hambly Homes in the spring of 2019 when she relocated to the Central Coast with her husband and three dogs, having fallen in love with the local community.

“There’s something about the small-town feel, great people, sense of fun, not to mention the amazing wine amenities that drew us to this area and made us want to firmly plant roots here,” she says.

Specializing in high-design residential, Hambly has always brought structure to the process of building or remodeling a home. The emphasis is on successful collaboration—a reflection of good communication, a thorough understanding of client goals, and overall project context—as well as knowledge of construction methods, details, and craftsmanship.

This, combined with her design sense, has resulted in award-winning projects such as the Bennett Valley Residence & Pool House — a single-family residence sited among the agricultural landscape facing Bennett Valley Peak. Soon after Hambly Homes began operation, Hambly says she realized the need to bring on additional team members as the project load began to increase.

“We had projects locally on the Central Coast, but also as far as Oregon, and Napa.” But the biggest growth spurt really happened in January 2021 after the importance of home had risen to an entirely new level. “We suddenly had a huge uptick in projects, and I knew it was time to expand the team.”

It was then that Hambly began to consider the idea of a name change “The name Hambly, while lovely and family-oriented, no longer represented our company. Our team is very people-oriented, and all about finding the right designs for our clients. I wanted our name to represent all of us.”

“Catch is fun and inclusive—an easy back and forth. We catch up with friends and family. Our homes catch the light and make us catch our breath. Catch can mean a lot of different things, and that fits perfectly with our design perspective.”

Although the company name has changed, Hambly has reassured her clients existing and new, that little else has. “It’s important to me that our clients know that we’re still the same team, that our processes, sense of humor, location, and approachability all remain unchanged.”

Catch Architecture is located at 2048 Vine Street in Paso Robles. For more information visit their website at www.catcharchitecture.com.

