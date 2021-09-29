CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

Katie Britt endorsed by political arm of Alabama Farmers Federation

By Staff
alreporter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alabama Farmers Federation’s political arm, FarmPAC, endorsed Republican Katie Britt for U.S. Senate at its recent meeting. The endorsement is widely viewed as the top grassroots endorsement available in the state of Alabama; approximately 100 of the federation’s leaders, representing all 67 counties, gathered in Montgomery on Tuesday to hear from candidates and make endorsement recommendations, which were then formally approved by the federation’s executive board. The federation is comprised of more than 340,000 Alabama families.

www.alreporter.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
Montgomery, AL
Government
State
Washington State
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Elections
Reuters

Trump's DC hotel lost millions despite foreign payments -U.S. House panel

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's showcase hotel in Washington bled millions of dollars during his time in office even as he concealed payments from foreign governments, a U.S. House of Representatives panel said on Friday. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform said recently obtained...
POTUS
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Taylor
Person
Lynda Blanchard
Person
Mo Brooks
CBS News

U.S. nuclear submarine USS Connecticut damaged in underwater collision with unknown "object" in South China Sea

Washington — A U.S. nuclear submarine sustained damage and some crew members were injured when it "struck an object" while operating at depth a week ago in one of the most sensitive bodies of water on the planet, the South China Sea. The U.S. Navy confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, struck the unidentified object on October 2, "while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region."
MILITARY
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for children ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today's age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy