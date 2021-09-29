Katie Britt endorsed by political arm of Alabama Farmers Federation
The Alabama Farmers Federation’s political arm, FarmPAC, endorsed Republican Katie Britt for U.S. Senate at its recent meeting. The endorsement is widely viewed as the top grassroots endorsement available in the state of Alabama; approximately 100 of the federation’s leaders, representing all 67 counties, gathered in Montgomery on Tuesday to hear from candidates and make endorsement recommendations, which were then formally approved by the federation’s executive board. The federation is comprised of more than 340,000 Alabama families.www.alreporter.com
Comments / 2