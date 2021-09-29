CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Storm Lake, IA

Storm Lake High School Courtyard Project Has Plenty of Community Support

stormlakeradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Storm Lake High School's courtyard conservation project is moving ahead thanks to a variety of community and state partnerships. The project, which is being driven by students in the high school's advanced ecology class, has received major financial support from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and the Buena Vista County Foundation. A 50-thousand dollar Water Quality Initiative grant from IDALS allowed the school to install a pair of rain gardens, one around each of the two storm water intakes in the courtyard. The funds also covered incorporating native plants and permeable pavers for walkways and two outdoor classrooms.

stormlakeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Society
Buena Vista County, IA
Government
City
Storm Lake, IA
Storm Lake, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
Storm Lake, IA
Education
Storm Lake, IA
Society
County
Buena Vista County, IA
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for children ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today's age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Community School#High School#Idals#Buena Vista Pheasants#Central Bank#Tyson Foods#United Bank Of Iowa#The Iowa Water Center#Eor Group
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy