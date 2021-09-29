Storm Lake High School Courtyard Project Has Plenty of Community Support
The Storm Lake High School's courtyard conservation project is moving ahead thanks to a variety of community and state partnerships. The project, which is being driven by students in the high school's advanced ecology class, has received major financial support from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and the Buena Vista County Foundation. A 50-thousand dollar Water Quality Initiative grant from IDALS allowed the school to install a pair of rain gardens, one around each of the two storm water intakes in the courtyard. The funds also covered incorporating native plants and permeable pavers for walkways and two outdoor classrooms.stormlakeradio.com
Comments / 0