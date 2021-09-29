CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockport, ME

Get Business Exposure with Yard Signs

penbaypilot.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYard signs are a great way to use temporary signage to build awareness of your business and highlight your job sites. For construction site signs, real estate signs, job signs, campaign signs, or even yard sale signs, we can do small or large batches of signs and keep our prices affordable, and get your product you need to showcase your work. Realtors and construction companies choose us for their site signs because of our affordable pricing, quick turnaround times, and for the best quality signs that will hold up and look good in all of Maine’s unpredictable weather. To learn more, click here.

www.penbaypilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden officially restores national monuments rolled back by Trump

President Biden on Friday officially restored environmental protections that were rolled back by former President Trump — signing proclamations to restore the boundaries of two Utah monuments and ban commercial fishing in a Northeast marine monument. Biden, in explaining his decision, invoked native rights, calling one of the Utah monuments,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockport, ME
Rockport, ME
Business
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Business
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for children ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today's age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Real Estate#Realtors#Adventure Advertising#Adventure29 Com
ABC News

Texas clinics resume abortion services after 6-week ban paused

Hours after a federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the most restrictive abortion law in the country, some Texas clinics have resumed providing abortions after a so-called fetal heartbeat is detected. Under SB8, physicians are banned from providing abortions once they detect electrical activity within the cells in an embryo....
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy