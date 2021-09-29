CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedro Martinez Rips Umps With Swear On Live TV: ‘They Don’t Know [Bleep]!’

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 9 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Pedro Martinez has officially reached the point in his life where he just does not care.

That much was evident when the Hall of Famer let his true feelings about umpires be known on live television on Tuesday night.

Martinez, live on MLB Network, was discussing some live action that was taking place in the Diamondbacks-Giants game. The former pitcher was arguing that Luke Weaver’s mini-windup with the bases loaded was technically a balk. Martinez was then told by his co-host that Weaver’s never been called for a balk in his career.

“Well, the umpires don’t know s— about what they’re doing!” Martinez exclaimed.

Martinez’s fellow hosts didn’t know how to react.

“Pedro! Pedro!” Harold Reynolds said.

“I think we’re on a delay — fingers crossed!”Greg Amsinger said. “We’ll clean that up for the re-air.”

Unfortunately for them — but fortunately for everyone else — the show was not airing on a delay, resulting in the humorous moment instantly hitting the internet. The Boston Globe’s Chad Finn shared the clip, which comes with the obvious foul language warning .

As it always was, Pedro Martinez simply continues to say whatever he wants whenever he wants..

