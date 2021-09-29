CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National VFW Day

By Roxie Bell
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 29th, National VFW Day honors the men and women devoted to this valuable organization and those members who have served our nation. Members of the organization named Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) today hold a long-standing history of volunteerism in their communities. Not only have they served their country, but they continue to serve their fellow veterans, families, and communities by sponsoring scholarships, career fairs, mental wellness campaigns, and so many more excellent services.

