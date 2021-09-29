CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Your Ecommerce Empire Starts Here

By Entrepreneur Store
Westport News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Covid-19 pandemic, e-commerce saw a natural boom. With businesses closed and people working from home, everyone was shopping online for all of their needs. But the industry is only projected to grow, with estimates suggesting e-commerce will surpass $908 billion in 2021. As e-commerce becomes the new normal, entrepreneurs have a unique opportunity to break into the e-commerce space. The first step? Grabbing The Complete E-Commerce Bundle during our VIP Sale.

www.westport-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westport News

7 Steps to Creating a Crowdfunding Project That Will Get You the Money You Need

Crowdfunding has taken off in a big way in recent years, creating some successful businesses in the process. However, those that are successful are just a few among many thousands of promising projects looking for backing. How do you create a successful crowdfunding project that brings you the investment you need?
CHARITIES
Westport News

Why Entrepreneurs and Tech-Ops Professionals Make a Powerful Team

In the diversity of the modern office, there are probably no two groups as opposite as technology and operations professionals and entrepreneurial founders. While technologists and operations folks live in a linear, repeatable process-focused world constrained by resources including personnel, talent and that most favorite of resources — time — the entrepreneurs who found and run many companies today often view process and constraints as synthetic barriers created by those who fear change. You might think that these groups would never find common ground, but in my work as a COO, I know that’s not the case. In fact, pairing them can be one of the smartest things you do to up the odds of success.
ECONOMY
pymnts

HomeGoods Debuts eCommerce Capabilities

Discount home décor retail giant HomeGoods on Tuesday (Sept. 28) introduced eCommerce capabilities to its website, HomeGoods.com, giving shoppers an online portal to buy and browse the brands and products that were previously only available in the chain’s brick-and-mortar locations. HomeGoods’ online store includes selections in bedding, bath, decorative pillows,...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecommerce#Amazon Kindle#Kindle Books#Outsourcing#Udemy#Shopify#Aliexpress
Westport News

How Having Entrepreneurial Parents Refined My Own Business Acumen

My parents were a bit unconventional growing up. To start with, my mom worked. For perspective, in the 1970s, she was the only working mom I knew — none of my friends' moms had jobs let alone a career. My parents were also small-business owners with a few different irons in the fire. My dad was an insurance agent who took over the business from his father-in-law and ran it until he died in 2018. My parents bought a travel agency and ran that for 25 years until travel agencies pretty much went extinct, a casualty of the internet. And my mom ran a business that rented villas in Jamaica for most of that time as well.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Westport News

How to Draft an Effective Founders' Agreement

Things can move very quickly when you’re a startup. There are big decisions to be made every day, and it’s tempting to cut corners before the groundwork has been laid. There are so many practical issues to attend to as a new company that it’s easy to overlook the interpersonal matters. Decisions often lead to differing opinions, and differing opinions can lead to conflict. Fortunately, conflicts and communication disputes can be mitigated by drafting a founders’ agreement in the early startup stage.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
dailynewsen.com

The new banking commission for withdrawing money from the window

A person enters a bank branch to withdraw 200 euros from his account and the cash employee tells him that this operation has a commission and that if he does not want to pay that commission better, take the money from the cashier. It is what the customers of some banks are finding when they are going to take money out to the window, it is the new banking commission that is pillar by surprise many customers.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy