Cancer

New nanoinducer of interferons found for cancer immunotherapy

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancer immunotherapy such as immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) is a revolutionary treatment against tumors by re-enforcing immune surveillance and even inducing long-term disease control. Type I interferons (IFNs) are key coordinators of tumor-immune system interaction. Impaired IFN signaling is associated with poor prognosis in patients with colon cancer, melanoma, triple-negative...

MedicalXpress

Signs of efficacy of new targeted agents and immunotherapies for multiple cancers

Data from early clinical trials presented at the ESMO Congress 2021 suggest that new anticancer treatments are on the horizon, with a clear emphasis on precision medicine. Despite medical research suffering setbacks in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the wealth of promising new agents and innovative therapeutic approaches currently in development is evidence that the oncology field is once again looking towards the future, closing the annual rendez-vous of the oncology community with a message of hope.
targetedonc.com

Expert Discusses Community Adoption of Immunotherapy in Lung Cancer

Robert Coleman, MD, FACOG, FACS, discussed how immunotherapy in lung cancer has been widely accepted and adopted in the community oncology setting. Robert Coleman, MD, FACOG, FACS, chief scientific officer for US Oncology Research, supported by McKesson, and an oncologist with Texas Oncology, discussed how immunotherapy in lung cancer has been widely accepted and adopted in the community oncology setting.
technologynetworks.com

Mutation in Gliomas Sensitizes Them to Immunotherapy

A common mutation in gliomas sensitizes them to immunotherapy, a finding which researchers believe could have broader therapeutic implications for all glioma patients. A single common genetic mutation, or error, may hold the key to making immunotherapy more effective against gliomas, according to new mouse model findings from the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center.
MedicalXpress

Glioma subtype may hold the secret to the success of immunotherapies

A common mutation in gliomas sensitizes them to immunotherapy, a finding that researchers believe could have broader therapeutic implications for all glioma patients. A single common genetic mutation, or error, may hold the key to making immunotherapy more effective against gliomas, according to new mouse model findings from the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center.
scitechdaily.com

MIT Biologists Identify New Targets for Cancer Vaccines

Vaccinating against certain proteins found on cancer cells could help to enhance the T cell response to tumors. Over the past decade, scientists have been exploring vaccination as a way to help fight cancer. These experimental cancer vaccines are designed to stimulate the body’s own immune system to destroy a tumor, by injecting fragments of cancer proteins found on the tumor.
pharmacytimes.com

Durvalumab, Novel Immunotherapies Improve Clinical Outcomes in Unresectable, Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Durvalumab in combination with oleclumab reduced the risk of non-small cell lung cancer disease progression or death by 56%, whereas patients receiving durvalumab and monalizumab had a 35% reduction. A phase 2 trial found that durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) in combination with oleclumab, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, or monalizumab, an anti-NKG2A...
MedicalXpress

Looking beyond DNA to see cancer with new clarity

Researchers at UC San Francisco and UC San Diego have mapped out how hundreds of mutations involved in two types of cancer affect the activity of proteins that are the ultimate actors behind the disease. The work points the way to identifying new precision treatments that may avoid the side effects common with much current chemotherapy.
wjhl.com

New Cancer Treatment for Lung Cancer

(WJHL) For cancer patients who grapple with one particular form of lung cancer, they haven’t had a targeted treatment to help fight it… until now. Alex Davis has more on the new breakthrough drug and the biomarker test that will help you get it. For more information visit www.lumakras.com.
Baltimore Times

White Blood Cells May Be Harnessed To Boost Cancer Immunotherapy

White blood cells called eosinophils can be “summoned” in order to fight cancer by both destroying the cancer cells directly as well as recruiting the immune system’s cancer-fighting T-cells, according to a new study published in the journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Eosinophils produce powerful destructive proteins...
MedicalXpress

A peptide-drug conjugate that targets the acidic environment of cancer cells may improve the efficacy of immunotherapy

A peptide-drug conjugate that targets the acidic environment of cancer cells enhanced the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical cancer models, according to results presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, held October 7-10, 2021. Immune checkpoint inhibitors are commonly combined with chemotherapy,...
skepticalraptor.com

mRNA cancer vaccine – immunotherapy for colorectal cancer

Germany-based BioNTech, the company that developed the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine with Pfizer, has announced an mRNA cancer vaccine for colorectal cancer. I hate to get excited about new technologies, but it’s clear that mRNA vaccines could lead to a lot of advances in medicine. Let’s take a look at this...
targetedonc.com

Presence of High Interferon Signaling, MHC Class II–Related Genes Suggest Biomarkers of Response in HCC

Most patients with advanced HCC have resistance to PD-1 monotherapy. In other cancers, response to PD-1 inhibitors has been associated with an inflamed microenvironment with effector T cells and active IFN-α signaling. Biomarkers of response to immunotherapy—characterized by high interferon signaling and expression of major histocompatibility complex class II (MHC-II)–related...
Nature.com

Identification of phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase 1 as a potential therapeutic target for pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related mortalities and is characterized by rapid disease progression. Identification of novel therapeutic targets for this devastating disease is important. Phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase 1 (PCK1) is the rate-limiting enzyme of gluconeogenesis. The current study tested the expression and potential functions of PCK1 in pancreatic cancer. We show that PCK1 mRNA and protein levels are significantly elevated in human pancreatic cancer tissues and cells. In established and primary pancreatic cancer cells, PCK1 silencing (by shRNA) or CRISPR/Cas9-induced PCK1 knockout potently inhibited cell growth, proliferation, migration and invasion, and induced robust apoptosis activation. Conversely, ectopic overexpression of PCK1 in pancreatic cancer cells accelerated cell proliferation and migration. RNA-seq analyzing of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in PCK1-silenced pancreatic cancer cells implied that DEGs were enriched in the PI3K-Akt-mTOR cascade. In pancreatic cancer cells, Akt-mTOR activation was largely inhibited by PCK1 shRNA, but was augmented after ectopic PCK1 overexpression. In vivo, the growth of PCK1 shRNA-bearing PANC-1 xenografts was largely inhibited in nude mice. Akt-mTOR activation was suppressed in PCK1 shRNA-expressing PANC-1 xenograft tissues. Collectively, PCK1 is a potential therapeutic target for pancreatic cancer.
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover a new cancer-driving mechanism, develop new drug to treat it

Another important step in the fight against cancer has been enabled thanks in part to research from BYU scientists. Dr. Josh Andersen, who heads the university's Fritz B. Burns Cancer Research Laboratory, discovered the mechanism by which a gene, called TNK1, becomes an oncogenic driver in cancer. TNK1 is present in all cells, but when mutated, it becomes dangerous and able to convert normal cells into cancer cells. This puts TNK1 in a select category of cancer driver genes.
WAFB

New cancer technology coming to Baton Rouge, set to help patients with complex types of cancers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New technology is coming to Baton Rouge to help in the battle locally and across the Gulf Coast. The Louisiana Department of Health said about one in three people are diagnosed with cancer at some time in their life, and about one in five dies of cancer. Mary Bird Perkins in Baton Rouge is taking a step forward in the fight, welcoming an Adaptive MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy Program.
