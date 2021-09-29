CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

Juvenile shot in leg after hours in high school parking lot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A juvenile was shot in the leg in the parking lot of South Portland High School, police said.

Investigators said there was nothing to suggest the shooting Tuesday evening was school-related, other than the fact that it took place on school grounds.

The high school was open on Wednesday.

Police spent much of the evening interviewing witnesses while the boy was taken to the hospital. Police said the shooting was not believed to be a random attack.

