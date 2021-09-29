CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

No one hurt when St. Louis County officer shot at suspect

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis say no one was hurt when a police officer fired his gun at a domestic assault suspect during an arrest.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in an unincorporated area of the county, according to a St. Louis County Police news release. The release said police had stopped the suspect around 1 p.m. when he got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at an officer. The officer then fired his weapon at the man, police said.

No one was hit by the gunfire, and the suspect was arrested.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the officer, although the officer was described as 38 years old and a six-year department veteran.

