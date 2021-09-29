Tryon Concert Association presents The Vienna Piano Trio
Tryon Concert Association will present the Vienna Piano Trio on April 4, 2022, at 7:30 in the evening at Tryon Fine Arts Center. This concert is part of the trio’s Farewell Tour of North America and the last opportunity to hear this remarkable ensemble in our area. Founded in 1988 by the Viennese pianist Stefan Mendl, the group includes American violinist David McCarroll and Austrian cellist Clemens Hagen. Known for their commitment to expanding the piano trio repertoire, the ensemble performs masterworks from earlier centuries as well as contemporary pieces.www.tryondailybulletin.com
