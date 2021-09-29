CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA County Gas Price Remains Unchanged After Reaching 2021 High

By City News Service
 9 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged today, two days after reaching its high for 2021.

The average price of $4.409 is 1.2 cents more than one week ago, six-tenths of a cent higher than one month ago and $1.209 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has risen $1.177 since the start of the year.

The Orange County average price dropped three-tenths of a cent to $4.365, six-tenths of a cent less than the 2021 high of $4.371 set Aug. 27. It is four-tenths of a cent less than one month ago but eight-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and $1.197 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has risen $1.13 since the start of the year.

