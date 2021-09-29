CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

State trooper seriously injured when cruiser struck by truck

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVOSM_0cBaoOXG00
This photo released by the Massachusetts State Police shows the scene where a trooper was seriously injured, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2021, when his cruiser was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Weston, Mass. The trooper has been released from the hospital, authorities said Wednesday. The trooper, working a construction zone detail, was inside the stationary cruiser when it was struck, according to state police. (Massachusetts State Police via AP)

WESTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper seriously injured when his cruiser was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Weston has been released from the hospital, authorities said Wednesday.

The trooper, working a construction zone detail, was inside the stationary cruiser when it was struck at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to state police. The cruiser was unmarked but had it’s emergency lights on and sustained heavy damage.

The truck driver, a 27-year-old man from Montreal, fell asleep at the wheel and veered into the breakdown lane, police said. He awoke at the last second and applied his brakes, but it was too late to avoid impact.

The truck continued past the police vehicle and jack-knifed across the highway, shutting down all southbound lanes until just after 1 a.m., police said.

The 33-year-old trooper was pinned in the vehicle and sustained serious injuries but was alert and radioed in the crash himself. He was taken to a Boston hospital and has been discharged. He is on injured leave.

The truck driver was cited for negligent operation, failure to move over, and marked lanes violation, police said. No names were released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Weston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Bulletproof vest protects northern Illinois deputy in chase

MAZON, Ill. (AP) — A bulletproof vest stopped two of the three bullets fired at a northern Illinois deputy during a foot chase, a sheriff said. The deputy was conducting a traffic stop Thursday on Illinois Route 47 near Mazon, 56 miles (91 kilometers) southwest of Chicago., when the car fled the scene, Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Trooper#Interstate 95#Ap
The Associated Press

Search continues for missing 3-year-old boy in Texas

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The search for a 3-year-old boy in Texas entered its third day Friday with no sign of the missing youngster, authorities said. Christopher Ramirez was last seen Wednesday afternoon playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Houston. Family members said the boy followed the dog into a wooded area but hasn’t been seen since.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Idaho authorities say two suspicious deaths may be linked

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities say two recent deaths in neighboring counties may be linked, and both cases are being investigated as homicides. The Lewiston Police Department said in a news release Thursday that the alleged murder of a 76-year-old Grangeville woman in Idaho County has similarities to a case involving a body found in a burned vehicle in Nez Perce County, The Lewiston Tribune reported.
LEWISTON, ID
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

604K+
Followers
326K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy