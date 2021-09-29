CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 79, Reported Missing in South Los Angeles

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 9 days ago
Photo: Los Angeles Police Department

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Police today were seeking a missing 79-year-old man last seen in South Los Angeles.

Clarence Henry was last seen Monday in the 100 block of West Century Boulevard, near the Glenn Anderson (105) and Harbor (110) freeways, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Henry is Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at www.lacrimestoppers.org .

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

