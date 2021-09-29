Power returned to OG&E customers after power outage in Muskogee, McIntosh Counties
More than 6,000 OG&E customers were without power in Muskogee and McIntosh Counties Wednesday morning.
Power went out in those areas shortly after 7 a.m.
As of 7:30 a.m., those without power include:
- 2,888 customers in Checotah
- 1,075 customers in Council Hill
- 1,314 customers in Eufaula
- 602 customers in Porum
Power was returned to all customers at 8 a.m.
It's currently unknown what led to the outage or when crews will be able to fix the problem.
Trending Stories :
- Tulsa health leaders urge COVID precautions to keep kids safe at Tulsa State Fair
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Tulsa Race Massacre survivors await judges decision
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Expert warns users to look out for text message scams
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple , Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
Comments / 0