Muskogee, OK

Power returned to OG&E customers after power outage in Muskogee, McIntosh Counties

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 9 days ago
More than 6,000 OG&E customers were without power in Muskogee and McIntosh Counties Wednesday morning.

Power went out in those areas shortly after 7 a.m.

As of 7:30 a.m., those without power include:

  • 2,888 customers in Checotah
  • 1,075 customers in Council Hill
  • 1,314 customers in Eufaula
  • 602 customers in Porum

Power was returned to all customers at 8 a.m.

It's currently unknown what led to the outage or when crews will be able to fix the problem.

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

