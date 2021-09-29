CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackenzie Blackwood Limits Himself and Devils Without Vaccination

By Vincent Velotta
The Hockey Writers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey Devils fans have been nervously biting their fingernails ever since general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced that the team harbored one single unvaccinated player, and that only intensified once reports surfaced that the player was a “prominent” one. Well, it’s official: the one Devil in question is budding goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, and that’s not the best news for a young player (and team) that’s looking to have a resurgent season.

