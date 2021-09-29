CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Editorial: Vaccine mandate a stop sign for some CT school bus drivers

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike a school bus driver at an early morning stop sign, it’s important to look both ways before proceeding regarding the new vaccination mandate. School officials throughout the state endured a tense weekend of waiting for Monday morning, when the deadline arrived for drivers to produce proof of receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccination, or face mandatory testing. There were also murmurs of a possible walkout in protest of the mandate.

