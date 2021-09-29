CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Trailers: Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot: The First Cases Launch trailer for the adventure

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicroids offers us the launch trailer Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot: The First Fallen. This skillfully sets the mood for the detective adventure. Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot: The First Fallen is available since yesterday for PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

nintendoeverything.com

Staxel Switch launch trailer

Staxel, a creative farming and village life game, has landed on Switch and we have a new trailer to celebrate. The title was first made available on September 23. For more on Staxel, check out the following overview:. Welcome to Staxel, a quaint island full of charming characters, with bugs...
Game Trailers: Hot Wheels Unleashed the action packed launch trailer

Mattel and Milestone present the launch trailer Hot Wheels Unleashed. This one particularly pleases with some actionpacked sequences, which fit well with the fastpaced racing game. Racing gamers can finally drift, boost, jump and… crash on the iconic orange Hot Wheels race tracks! The title features unique single player modes,...
Game Trailers: Chernobylite the bleak launch trailer

The Farm 51 also has the launch trailer Chernobylite released. This gets in the mood for the survival horror title with dark scenes. Chernobylite launches today for PS4 and Xbox One. The versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X will follow later.
noisypixel.net

Adventure Game ‘The Legend of Tianding’ Switch and PC Release Date in New Gameplay Trailer

Neon Doctrine announced that the CGCS-developed adventure game The Legend of Tianding will release on Nintendo Switch and PC-via Steam on November 1, 2021. The Legend of Tianding is set in 1805 when the Treaty of Shimonoseki saw Taiwan ceded to Japan and was placed on Japanese rule. The Taiwanese people began an uproar, and resistance quickly broke out as they found themselves suppressed by the colonial government. Their strength was matched with heavy losses, but they continued to fight. Then, a hero emerged, Liao Tianding.
The Independent

Lost Judgment gets launch trailer

A launch trailer has been released for Lost Judgment to coincide with the game becoming available on all platforms. The footage gives players a better idea of what they can expect from Sega’s action-adventure game, which acts as a spin-off to the main Yakuza series. Although it is shorter than...
Game Trailers: Insurgency Sandstorm launch trailer for the tactical shooter

Focus Home Interactive also has the launch trailer Rebellion sandstorm released. It shows briefly, concisely and precisely what the tactical shooter has to offer. The game environments in Rebellion sandstorm are characterized by war: in coop or PvP multiplayer battles, you believe you can feel every bullet and fear the bitter, intense battles.
Game Trailers: Astria Ascending Role Play Launch Trailer

Artisan Studios delivers us the leek trailer Astria Ascending. This explains the central features of the role play and underlines it with appropriate sequences. Astria Ascending is available today for all systems and is also included in the Xbox Game Pass portfolio.
nintendoeverything.com

The Plane Effect launch trailer

The time-and-mind bending adventure game The Plane Effect has come to Switch, and publisher PQube and developer Innovina are promoting the trailer with a launch trailer. Switch just got the game this week. Here’s an overview with additional information:. A time-and-mind bending adventure game…. It’s your final day at the...
nintendoeverything.com

Steel Assault launch trailer

Publisher Tribute Games and developer Zenovia Interactive have gone live with a launch trailer for Steel Assault, their new 2D action platformer. The title just made it to Switch today. For more on Steel Assault, check out the following overview:. You are Taro Takahashi, a resistance soldier on a revenge...
nintendoeverything.com

A Juggler’s Tale launch trailer

The cinematic puzzle-platformer A Juggler’s Tale has launched, and we have a new trailer to celebrate. Switch owners can pick up the title now. For more on the title, check out the following overview:. A Juggler’s Tale is a cinematic puzzle-platformer. Play as Abby, the marionette, and make your way...
IGN

Rogue Lords - Official Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for another look at gameplay and more in this turn-based roguelike game, Rogue Lords, set in a dark and mature world inspired by 18th century New England and the Salem witch trials. In Rogue Lords, you play as the Devil. You have returned to the human world to take revenge against the Demon Hunters who subjected you to a heavy defeat 10 years ago. Build a team from 9 infamous, evil geniuses including Dracula, the Headless Horseman, Bloody Mary, The White Lady, Lilith, Hecate, Baron Samedi, and Frankenstein and his Creature who are all available to serve you. Use the special talents of each Disciple, combine their powers to create devastating attacks, and defeat the members of the Sanctua Lumen, a new cult hunting down your followers. Rogue Lords is available now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
flickeringmyth.com

First trailer for animated firefighter adventure Fireheart

EOne has released a poster and trailer for Fireheart, the upcoming animated feature which follows Georgia Nolan (Olivia Cooke) as she disguises herself a young man to follow her dream and become a fireman in 1930s New York City; take a look here…. Ever since she was a child, Georgia...
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Neverwinter launch trailer for “Echoes of Prophecy”

Perfect World Entertainment Lets Us Know “Echoes of Prophecy” Will Run on October 1st never winter is available. Its launch trailer can also be seen. In Echoes of Prophecy, rumors of a disruption in the fabric of magic circulate as more and more unknown faces appear in the Protector’s Enclave. Side by side with legendary magician Elminster Aumar, players will get to the bottom of this strange phenomenon to prevent an impending catastrophe that could send all of Faerûn into chaos.
