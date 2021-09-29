Game Trailers: Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot: The First Cases Launch trailer for the adventure

Check out the launch trailer for another look at gameplay and more in this turn-based roguelike game, Rogue Lords, set in a dark and mature world inspired by 18th century New England and the Salem witch trials. In Rogue Lords, you play as the Devil. You have returned to the human world to take revenge against the Demon Hunters who subjected you to a heavy defeat 10 years ago. Build a team from 9 infamous, evil geniuses including Dracula, the Headless Horseman, Bloody Mary, The White Lady, Lilith, Hecate, Baron Samedi, and Frankenstein and his Creature who are all available to serve you. Use the special talents of each Disciple, combine their powers to create devastating attacks, and defeat the members of the Sanctua Lumen, a new cult hunting down your followers. Rogue Lords is available now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO