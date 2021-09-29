CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals win 17th straight, clinch NL Wild Card berth

By Sam Masterson
audacy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) - On Aug. 9 the St. Louis Cardinals had a less than 1% of making the postseason, according to Fangraphs. Even in early September the team's chances were only 4.7%. But Adam Wainwright, Tyler O'Neill, Paul Goldschmidt and other breakout performances pushed this team into the playoffs.

