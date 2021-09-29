MS Public Broadcasting Student Council Offers Unique Opportunities For Students Across The State
The new MPB Student Council is created to provide an outlet and opportunity for expression for Mississippi students. MPB wants to hear the voice and ideas of the state’s student population. The Council is a diverse group of students who learn from each other, experience tremendous growth while learning about MPB programs and services, receive hands-on career training, and increase social skills.www.deltadailynews.com
