CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

MS Public Broadcasting Student Council Offers Unique Opportunities For Students Across The State

By Jay Allen
deltadailynews.com
 9 days ago

The new MPB Student Council is created to provide an outlet and opportunity for expression for Mississippi students. MPB wants to hear the voice and ideas of the state’s student population. The Council is a diverse group of students who learn from each other, experience tremendous growth while learning about MPB programs and services, receive hands-on career training, and increase social skills.

www.deltadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for children ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today's age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Broadcasting#Mpb Student Council
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy