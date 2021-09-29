CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Nesbitt, Joely Richardson, Richard E. Grant to Star in Channel 4 'Forhoret' Adaptation 'Suspect'

By Naman Ramachandran
seattlepi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 8 x 30’ drama stars James Nesbitt (“Bloodlands”), Joely Richardson (“The Tudors”), Anne-Marie Duff (“Sex Education”), Richard E. Grant (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”), Ben Miller (“Bridgerton”), Niamh Algar (“Deceit”), Antonia Thomas (“Small Axe”), Sacha Dhawan (“Doctor Who”), Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) and Imogen King (“Clique”). More from Variety.

