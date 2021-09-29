CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen Up: Torbin Harding takes listener on emotional journey on new album

Cover picture for the articleWith “Can You Hear These Walls Did Speak,” singer-songwriter Torbin Harding of the Worcester-based LoZRecords has set forth a lovely examination of alienation and the frustration of being unable to help someone. It’s a dreamy bit of power pop, melodic and well-crafted, and if it sometimes rolls too gingerly by its subjects, Harding still manages to take thinly sketched portraits and bare-bones lyrics and transform them into something genuinely affecting.

