Listen Up: Torbin Harding takes listener on emotional journey on new album

One year after melodically grappling with video games, Sufjan Stevens is back with a new album informed by hours spent watching movies with fellow indie folk/lo-fi musician Angelo De Augustine. In a new interview with GQ, Stevens and De Augustine admit that the cinematic foundation of A Beginner’s Mind, released on Sept. 24, was mostly an accident, erupting from days spent writing songs and nights spent watching whatever they could stream or torrent — “highbrow, lowbrow, and everything in between,” as the duo put it in their album notes. The result is a record that reverberates with the haunting melancholy of 2015’s Carrie & Lowell, but with lyrics like “Cenobite seized within the throes / To be released from the Pillar of Souls.” It’s pretty great.

