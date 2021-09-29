The Most Beautiful Beaches in Lefkada, Greece

Gayle Long of Belmore Way in Greece found herself in the same position as many Americans while in quarantine, she had extra time on her hands. Long said, “When we moved into our house in March of 2018, the backyard was a mess and unusable due to standing water. We wanted to use our backyard more. We decided to clear the ugly weeds and brush and make it more attractive. While furloughed from my job during COVID-19, I began to clear the hill and plant flowers and shrubs. The idea was to have something in bloom all season long. It is still a work in progress but we’re now enjoying our backyard and the transformation has been great!”

