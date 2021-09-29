CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Couple Spent 60 Years Developing Animated Content For Black Children Around the World

By BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 9 days ago
Meet legendary Hollywood producer, director, and animator Leo Sullivan and his wife Ethelyn O. Stewart Sullivan who have been working together for 60 years to uplift and inform Black families through animated interactive content. Their brand is called Afrokids® and pairs many digital properties including AfroKids.com and AfroKids.TV. Recently, they...

